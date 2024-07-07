AASU's Samujjal Raises Concerns Over Resignation of LGBI Airport Chief Utpal Baruah

Samujjal Bhattacharjya, Chief Advisor of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), has expressed profound concern and surprise regarding the abrupt resignation of Utpal Baruah, who served as the Chief Airport Officer of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Baruah, responsible for overseeing airport operations, recently resigned under circumstances that Bhattacharjya characterized as "special circumstances."
In a tweet from his official 'X' handle, Bhattacharjya stated, “At a time when he was engaged in giving a new look to the LGBI airport in Borjhar with his efficiency and leadership, Baruah's decision to resign must have a deep-rooted conspiracy.” He emphasized that Baruah’s resignation, considering his efforts to uphold Assam's culture and protect indigenous interests, has deeply wounded the pride of Assam's people.
“This reflects the growing concern that the Adani group might compromise the interests of indigenous communities,” added Bhattacharjya. He called upon all stakeholders and the government to intervene promptly to safeguard the interests of Assam and its people.
Utpal Baruah served as Chief Airport Officer for three years, during which he played a pivotal role in establishing the Adani-run Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL). He spearheaded the development of the airport's Master Plan and secured a 50-year concession period. Baruah's passionate involvement led to significant enhancements, including new facilities and the incorporation of local aesthetics, positioning LGBI Airport as a regional hub facilitating quick travel across India for Northeast residents.
Baruah's resignation has sparked concerns about continuity and the future direction of the airport's management, particularly regarding its impact on local communities. Bhattacharjya’s remarks underscore broader anxieties regarding corporate influence in regional affairs.