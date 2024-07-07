AASU's Samujjal Raises Concerns Over Resignation of LGBI Airport Chief Utpal Baruah

In a tweet from his official 'X' handle, Bhattacharjya stated, “At a time when he was engaged in giving a new look to the LGBI airport in Borjhar with his efficiency and leadership, Baruah's decision to resign must have a deep-rooted conspiracy.” He emphasized that Baruah’s resignation, considering his efforts to uphold Assam's culture and protect indigenous interests, has deeply wounded the pride of Assam's people.