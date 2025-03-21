Abhishruti Bezbaruah’s New Song ‘Bor Bihu’s Music Video Launched

In a solemn and grand ceremony at the Gauhati Press Club, popular Assamese singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah’s new song 'Bor Bihu' was officially released on Friday. The event also marked the launch of the song’s music video, adding to the excitement of the occasion. The release was graced by veteran and renowned actor Kapil Bora, in the presence of a significant gathering.

The event, hosted by Dibson Baruah, began with a tribute to the recently deceased artist Dr. Lakshahira Das. Following this, Kapil Bora unveiled the much-anticipated song. Speaking at the event, Bora lauded Abhishruti Bezbaruah’s dedication to perfection in her craft, stating that her commitment is reflected in 'Bor Bihu'.

Highlighting Bezbaruah’s extensive experience working with eminent musicians across various genres, Bora expressed confidence that her journey in the music industry would take her to greater heights. He also praised her performance in the 'Bor Bihu' music video.

Addressing the gathering, Abhishruti Bezbaruah extended her heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in the making of the song. She emphasized her meticulous approach to every project, ensuring that her work is polished and enjoyable for all. “I take my time to perfect my craft without rushing, ensuring that my work is something people can truly appreciate. I hope Bor Bihu receives the same love and affection as my previous songs,” she said.

'Bor Bihu' premiered on Abhishruti Bezbaruah’s official YouTube channel on Friday, allowing her fans to experience the song digitally."