Accidents Aplenty In Guwahati; Car Hits Scooty At Barsapara

The Durga Puja celebrations in Assam have been marred by several ghastly accidents with Guwahati witnessing as many as three major road mishaps till now.
After two accidents at the newly inaugurated Shraddhanjali flyover and at Basistha on Saptami, the third major accident was reported from Barsapara.
The incident took place past midnight at around 2:30 am at Nilachalpur near Barsapara in Guwahati. According to reports, a four-wheeler bearing registration numbers AS 01 DF 8869, rammed into a scooty, dragging it for about 50 metres before coming to a halt.
Upon closer inspection, several narcotic substances were found inside the car that caused the accident. Officials said that they found a substantial quantity of cannabis hidden in the car's glove compartment.
Moreover, some chilled water bottles were also present in the car, and the locals around the scene of the accident alleged that the passengers used to mix alcoholic drinks.
Reports from the scene stated that there were around four to five people in the car that caused the accident. There are suspicions that the driver along with the other passengers were under the influence of alcohol, leading to the accident.
Meanwhile, both the riders of the two-wheeler that was involved in the accident, sustained grave injuries and were immediately rushed to the nearby Hayat Hospital, where one of them is said to be in a serious condition.
The two-wheeler had registration numbers AS 01 EJ 2934, officials said, informing that the identities of the injured scooty riders were Biswajit Basumatary and Guladhar Boro.