Accused in Teen Torture Case Flees from Guwahati Police Custody

In a shocking incident on Monday morning, an accused managed to escape police custody while being taken for a medical check-up at a hospital in Guwahati.
The escape occurred during the transit from the Basistha police station.
The absconding individual has been identified as Masum Alam, also known as Rahul Alam.
He had previously been arrested for the physical and mental torture of a teenage girl in the city.
Following an earlier jail term for the same offense, Alam was re-arrested by the police for continuing his abusive behavior towards the victim. However, during this latest encounter with the city police, he successfully fled from custody.
The Basistha police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape and are working to apprehend Alam once again.