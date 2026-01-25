Achiever Awards 2025: Jyotiraditya Scindia Hails Jayanta Baruah for Upholding Ethical Journalism

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while addressing the gathering, said that the Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards have now attained national stature. He congratulated Chairman Jayanta Baruah for this achievement.

Remembering Hemchandra Barua, the doyen of the Assamese language, the Minister said that Jayanta Baruah has successfully carried forward Hemchandra Barua’s legacy. He praised the rich journalistic history of the Sadin–Pratidin Group and remarked that Asomiya Pratidin has consistently upheld journalism rooted in ethics and high moral responsibility.

Scindia described the Braille edition of the Hemkosh dictionary as a landmark contribution, noting that Jayanta Baruah has kept the Hemkosh tradition alive through this initiative. He said Jayanta Baruah is not merely a journalist or the head of a media group, but someone whose contribution to Assamese public life is truly significant.

The Minister said, “Assam is home to extraordinary talent, and I feel proud to be present among such accomplished award recipients.” Referring to India’s youth, he said, “At times I feel a sense of envy when I look at today’s younger generation. With nearly 70 per cent of India’s 1.4 billion population below the age of 35, India’s youth population is two to three times larger than that of Europe or the United States.”

He urged people to look back 2,000–3,000 years in history, noting that “every major transformation has been driven by the energy and initiative of the younger generation.” In this ‘Amrit Kaal’ of India, he said, “India is not only transforming itself but is also set to influence change across the world.” India, he added, is growing at a pace three times faster than the global average.

Highlighting his personal connection with the Northeast, Scindia said he shares a familial bond with the region, mentioning that the royal family of Tripura has marital ties with his family. He said Assam and the Northeast possess immense potential and capability, describing Assam as a reservoir of natural resources, human capital, entrepreneurs, sportspersons, and social workers.

Referring to Kaziranga, the Union Minister called it one of the world’s “new gems”. He urged people to create opportunities for others, inspire those around them, and strive to open doors for others even if some doors are closed for themselves.

Scindia said that in the past ten years, 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line, and stressed that Assam and the Northeast have made significant contributions to India’s development. He concluded by saying that Assam is a treasure house of knowledge and will continue to render invaluable service to the nation.