Adopted Daughter Testifies to Extreme Abuse by Doctor Couple in Assam POCSO Court

The trial against Dr. Sangeeta Dutta and Dr. Waliul Islam has commenced in the Kamrup district POCSO court, addressing grave allegations of sexual and physical abuse of their two adopted children. On Saturday, the court accepted testimony from the adopted daughter, detailing severe abuse inflicted by the couple.
According to the child's testimony, Dr. Sangeeta Dutta subjected her to horrific abuse by applying a hot iron to her private parts, while other parts of her body were similarly burned. The child also recounted the abusive actions of Dr. Waliul Islam, who allegedly inserted a hard object, such as bamboo, into her genitals.
The deposition, which was recorded on video by the POCSO special court, took place on Saturday. The child was escorted from the children's home to the court under the supervision of a senior police officer. Special measures were implemented to prevent media or public access to the child's image, ensuring her privacy.
Following the deposition, the child was returned to the children's home with a secure police escort. Dr. Sangeeta Dutta and Dr. Waliul Islam face charges under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which, if they are convicted, could result in life imprisonment.