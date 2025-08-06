Dimasa Youths Attacked In Guwahati, ADSU Demands Legal Action

The All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU), the apex students' body of the Dimasa community, has raised serious allegations of caste-based violence and physical assault against two of its members in Guwahati, calling for immediate legal action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The incident occurred on the night of August 3, outside Times Square Mall on Zoo Road, where two tribal students — Maikel Nunisa (20) and Maiham Hasnu (21), both from Dhansiri, Karbi Anglong — were working as part-time security guards while pursuing their education.

According to the official complaint submitted by ADSU to Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, a red Maruti Swift allegedly hit Maikel while he was managing traffic near the mall. When he questioned the driver, the situation escalated. The occupants of the vehicle allegedly hurled casteist slurs and physically assaulted both students. All four were reportedly intoxicated.

A video of the assault has since gone viral across social media platforms, sparking outrage from tribal communities and student unions across the state.

ADSU has termed the incident not just a case of violence but a “targeted caste-based hate crime.” In its memorandum, the union demanded that the accused be booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the SC/ST Atrocities Act, and called for immediate arrests.

“This attack was not just on two individuals, but on the dignity of the entire tribal community. Our youths come to the city to work and study, not to be assaulted because of their identity,” said ADSU in a statement.

The students’ body also submitted representations to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, the District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, the Superintendent of Police, Kamrup (Metro), and Dispur Police Station.

Warning of intensified agitation, ADSU said that if swift and exemplary action is not taken, the union will launch massive democratic protests, including road blockades on national highways.