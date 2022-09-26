ADTU Celebrates 'SwachhtaPakhwada' To Spread Message Of Cleanliness

The Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Assam Down Town University in association with India Tourism, Guwahati, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and YUVA Tourism Club, AdtU celebrated “SwachhtaPakhwada” on Monday. This programme was an initiative of India Tourism to pledge the support of the higher educational institutions and to spread the message of cleanliness not only among the students but also in the surrounding areas.

The Dy. Director along with the Officials from India Tourism, Guwahati, Dr. Bhola Chourasia, HOD, DHTM, Faculty Members Dr. Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, Ms. Banani Saikia, Mr. Mridu Pawan Rabha, Mr. Ritwick Goswami, Mr. Jyotirmay Choudhury, YUVA Tourism Club Members, students of Hospitality & Tourism Management and students of YUVA Tourism Club participated in the event.

The event was organized by maintaining Covid 19 protocols and hygiene standards by distributing masks, Sanitizers and Hand Gloves. This effort helped the students to enhance their cleanliness and hygiene skills and also made them aware of maintaining clean surroundings, pollution free environment and garbage management.