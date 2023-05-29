AEC Students Died Due To Over-Speeding in Inebriated Condition: DTO Kamrup (M)

In a development to the Jalukbari road accident, district transport officer (DTO), Kamrup Metro district, Gautam Das stated that prima facie it has been ascertained that the Assam Engineering College (AEC) students died due to over-speeding under the influence of alcohol.
He also stated that as per the direction of Assam police DGP GP Singh, transport department and the engineers carried out an examination of the car and didn’t find any technical fault.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, DTO Kamrup (Metro) Gautam Das said, “It is a clear case of over speeding under the influence of alcohol. It is also suspected that the person in the driving seat was driving at a speed of more than 100 kilometres per hour when it hit the divider and crashed into a Bolero pickup van coming from the opposite direction in Jalukbari locality last night. Moreover, none of them wore seat belts; there were around 10 students inside the 7-seater Mahindra Scorpio. We are going to strengthen our enforcement drives against drunken driving at every corner of the city including roads near Gauhati University and Assam Engineering College (AEC). We also request the citizens to avoid driving any kind of vehicle under the influence of alcohol.”
Earlier, Condoling the suspected case of drunken driving that claimed lives of seven Assam Engineering College (AEC) students in Guwahati’s Jalukbari, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Monday strictly directed the city police to strengthen the enforcement drive against drunken driving from today onwards.
The top cop has also urged the parents and management of the educational institutes to take the responsibility of their children/students by stop them from drinking or taking immediate action against drunken driving.
“We take the responsibility of enforcing strong laws against drunken driving, but, parents must take care of their children and prohibit them from drinking alcohol. Similarly, the management of the educational institutes (colleges/universities) must take strict action against those students driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol,” said the DGP.
DGP GP Singh has also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and District Transport Officer (DTO) to analyse the cause of the road accident last night in Jalukbari locality and submit the report at the earliest.