AEC Students Died Due To Over-Speeding in Inebriated Condition: DTO Kamrup (M)

Speaking to Pratidin Time, DTO Kamrup (Metro) Gautam Das said, “It is a clear case of over speeding under the influence of alcohol. It is also suspected that the person in the driving seat was driving at a speed of more than 100 kilometres per hour when it hit the divider and crashed into a Bolero pickup van coming from the opposite direction in Jalukbari locality last night. Moreover, none of them wore seat belts; there were around 10 students inside the 7-seater Mahindra Scorpio. We are going to strengthen our enforcement drives against drunken driving at every corner of the city including roads near Gauhati University and Assam Engineering College (AEC). We also request the citizens to avoid driving any kind of vehicle under the influence of alcohol.”