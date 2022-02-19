AIR & DD Guwahati's Pratap Bordoloi Passes Away Aged 72

Former Deputy Director of All India Radio (AIR), News and Doordarshan (DD) Guwahati, Pratap Bordoloi passed away aged 72 on Friday.

He breathed his last at around 10.35 pm last night at his residence in Guwahati, Assam.

The last rites of Bordoloi will be held today at around 12 pm at the Nabagraha crematorium at Silpukhuri in Guwahati.

Born on April 1, 1949, Bordoloi was one of the pioneer figures in the field of media and journalism from the state. He had stints as a news reader in Doordarshan News.

He was also a part of All India Radio’s Guwahati division where he rose to become the Deputy Director of the unit.

Bordoloi became the first Assamese News Reader of Doordarshan Guwahati. He was also the first person to lend his voice to the dubbing at the Guwahati Planetarium.

Married to Dr. Ruma Bordoloi, the eminent media personality from the state leaves her behind along with their son and two daughters.