Ajit Kumar Bhuyan Nominated To The India–Saudi Arabian Parliamentary Group

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has been nominated as a member of the India–Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group constituted for the 18th Lok Sabha.

According to sources, communication issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s Conference and Protocol Branch on February 23, 2026, the Parliamentary Friendship Group has been formed to strengthen bilateral parliamentary engagement between India and Saudi Arabia.

The letter, signed by L.V. Ramana, Director, informed Bhuyan that the Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha has nominated him to serve as a member of the India–Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group for the current Lok Sabha term.

Parliamentary Friendship Groups are institutional mechanisms aimed at enhancing dialogue and cooperation between lawmakers of two countries. They facilitate the exchange of parliamentary practices, promote mutual understanding on policy matters, and support broader diplomatic ties through legislative engagement.

Bhuyan’s inclusion in the group is seen as a recognition of his parliamentary experience and role in national affairs. The India–Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group is expected to further deepen engagement between the two countries at the legislative level, complementing the expanding strategic and economic partnership between New Delhi and Riyadh.

Earlier yesterday, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi was nominated as the president of the India–Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group, a decision that Union Minister Pabitra Margherita described as a routine parliamentary process.

Margherita said Gogoi has not been given any special chairmanship and continues to function as a Member of Parliament. He added that unless proven guilty by a court of law, Gogoi is entitled to hold such responsibilities, but clarified that the nomination should not be seen as a “clean chit.”

The development comes amid allegations raised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding Gogoi’s alleged links to Pakistan. Margherita stated that investigations, if any, will continue as per due process.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups with over 60 countries, assigning leadership roles to several opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, P. Chidambaram and others. The move is being viewed as an attempt to ensure broader parliamentary engagement at a time of heightened political tensions.