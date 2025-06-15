All Eyes on Kamakhya as Ambubachi Mela 2025 Approaches

The sacred Ambubachi Mela is set to begin on June 22, 2025, at the renowned Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. Preparations are underway in full swing as the temple authorities brace to welcome lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad.

Advertisment

Known as one of the most important tantric festivals in India, Ambubachi draws not just pilgrims but also sadhus, saints, and spiritual seekers, who gather at the Kamakhya Temple for deep meditation and religious practices during this auspicious period.

The Kamakhya Devalaya authorities, along with the state government and district administration, are ensuring robust arrangements for a smooth and spiritually enriching experience. From sanitation and crowd control to security and medical aid, all aspects are being meticulously planned.

This year, special focus is being given to security arrangements. The premises around Kamakhya Temple will be equipped with advanced CCTV surveillance systems to monitor the massive crowd. Additionally, youth volunteers from Scouts & Guides and various social organizations will be deployed to assist with crowd management and help pilgrims navigate the temple complex.

The Ambubachi Mela 2025 is expected to be a grand affair, blending deep-rooted tradition with modern arrangements to ensure a safe, spiritual, and organized pilgrimage experience at the Maa Kamakhya shrine.

Also Read: Kamakhya Ambubachi Mela 2025: Dates, History, Rituals & Travel Guide