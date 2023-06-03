Amid Rise in Mercury Level, Kamrup (M) Admin Reschedules School Timings

Amid scorching heat conditions and the continuous rise of Mercury level in the city, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has directed to reschedule the normal school timing for both Government provinicialised and private schools.
The order shall come into effect from June 5 onwards and shall remain until further notice.
The timings of the schools will be as follows:
L.P Schools – 7.30 am to 12 noon
M.E Schools- 7.30 am to 12.30 pm
HS/HS Schools- 7.30 am to 1 pm
Meanwhile, Morigaon district administration has issued a notification directing rescheduling of normal school timing for both Government provincialised and private schools.
As per the directions, the timings of the schools will be as follows:
L.P Schools – 7.30 am to 12.15 pm
M.E Schools- 7.30 am to 12.45 pm
HS/HS Schools- 7.30 am to 1.15 pm
Earlier today, the Nagaon district administration of Assam had issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7-30 am with immediate effect in the wake of rising temperatures.
"A letter received from the inspector of Schools, NDC, Nagaon and DEEO Nagaon dated on June 2, 2023, regarding shifting of normal school time in Nagaon District due to the continuous rise of the Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat," the notification read.
"Considering the above and in the interest of the public, the timing of following categories Educational Institutions (Government and private) under Nagaon District is hereby rescheduled," it said.
"The timings of LP Schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, ME School timings are 7:30 to 12:45 pm and HS and HS Schools start from 7:30 am to 1:15 pm," it stated.