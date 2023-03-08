Cooking Competition On Women's Day Organized By Nandini Magazine

Nandini Magazine, a renowned publication of the Sadin-Pratidin Group organised a cooking competition on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023.

The cooking competition was organized by Nandini magazine in collaboration with Sunrise Spices.

The competition served an opportunity to women across the state to showcase their culinary skills.

Contestants from various parts of Assam participated in the competition which was held at Imperial Estate in Guwahati.

The audience was left impressed by the authentic dishes cooked by Miching, Boro and other tribes.

As the competition featured Assamese indigenous cuisine, a lot of people appreciated the deliciously cooked local dishes.

Cooks from Guwahati, Digboi, Majuli, Darang, Mangaldai and other places were present at the competition.

They exhibited profuse amount of delicious dishes like fried fish, pork, bora rice jalpan, yogurt, various types of pitha, laddu etc. These dishes were also served to the attendees.

Assam’s renowned Chef Atul Lahkar and Recipe writer Jyoti Das were present to judge the competition. Promising actress Aimee Baruah, attended the competition as the Chief Guest.

There were total forty participants across Assam, who came to take part in the competition.

The competition was held in three categories, Indian, traditional Assamese and sweet dish.

After tasting the food, the judges declared the three best dishes. Besides, the first, second and third prize special gifts were handed over to all the participants.

In the traditional Assamese category, the first position was bagged by Sangeeta Deka and the second position was bagged by Binita Sarma.

In the Indian food category, the first position was bagged by Sabrin Sha and the second position was bagged by Rimi Sarma.

In the sweet dish category Nilima Gogoi bagged the first position and Rumi Rani Saikia bagged the second position respectively.