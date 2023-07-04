Apollo Clinic in Guwahati Faces Backlash Following Patient's Death

Tensions have risen at Apollo Clinic in Ulubari, Guwahati, as the family of a deceased patient alleges that wrong treatment led to her untimely demise.
The deceased woman, identified as 50-year-old Chandra Das from Kahilipara’s Bhagadattapur, sought treatment from Dr. Siddharth Saigal for hip pain at the clinic.
According to the family, doctors ordered a CT scan for Chandra Das. However, shortly after receiving an injection in preparation for the scan, she began foaming at the mouth and tragically passed away. In response to the incident, the family has filed an FIR at the Paltan Bazar police station.
To ascertain the cause of death, Chandra Das's body will undergo a post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday morning.
This unfortunate incident has sparked concerns and demands for a thorough investigation into the matter to determine any potential medical negligence or malpractice.