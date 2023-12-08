Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Celebrated at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati

The Armed Forces Flag Day 2023, was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati on December 7, 2023. The solemn occasion was held to honour the Armed Forces personnel who safeguard the nation’s frontiers and preserve our country’s territorial integrity.
The Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria while addressing the gathering of Veer Naris, Disabled Soldiers, Veterans and serving Armed Forces personnel expressed his admiration for valor and sacrifice of our brave Soldiers and Veterans.
He re-affirmed the Government’s commitment for the welfare and rehabilitation of all veterans and their dependents. The Governor desired that we as a citizen of grateful nation must make all out efforts to take comprehensive care of the families and dependents of brave hearts who laid down their life in the service of our motherland.
To commemorate the occasion the Assam Governor released a Wall and a Table Calendar, which highlights the activities of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam showcasing the welfare, wellbeing and rehabilitation of the Ex-Servicemen community in the State.