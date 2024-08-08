ARMT's Subhamoy Bhattacharjee Felicitated For Winning National Award

Subhamoy Bhattacharjee, Project Associate of Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT), was felicitated by the Trust Chairman, Rajat Baran Mahanta, today for being honored with the Press Council of India’s “National Award for Excellence in Journalism 2023.”
Bhattacharjee received the award in the “Photo Feature” category, marking a significant achievement as the first photojournalist from Northeast India to receive this recognition.
The award was presented by eminent veteran journalist Ashok Tandon in the presence of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Judge (Retd.), Supreme Court of India and Chairperson of the Press Council of India, at a ceremony held in New Delhi on the evening of August 5, 2024.
The Press Council of India, the central statutory authority guiding the betterment of journalism in the country, acknowledged Bhattacharjee’s outstanding work in the field of photojournalism.
The recognition of Subhamoy Bhattacharjee’s work by the Press Council of India is a testament to his dedication and excellence in journalism, bringing pride to the region and setting a benchmark for future photojournalists from the Northeast.