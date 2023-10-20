Ashok Singhal Announces New Water Supply Project For Nilachal Hills

Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal on Friday said that a new project has been conceptualized to ensure water supply to all residents of Nilachal Hills and to the Kamakhya Temple for its day to day needs and it will be ready within one year.
The cabinet minister for housing and urban affairs and irrigation in Assam, Ashok Singhal today visited the Nilachal Hills where he took stock of the existing project to supply water in the region.
Ashok Singhal was accompanied by several top departmental officials to the site where they updated him on things. While on the visit, he directed the department officials to construct a new water storage tanker.
Addressing reporters there, Ashok Singhal said, "Today we have conceptualized a new project to supply water to the residents of Nilachal Hills. We have come to understand that the previously sanctioned Kamakhya water supply project has not reached its potential."
He said, "The chief minister also wanted that the people of the region near to the Kamakhya Temple get access to water as this area has an acute water shortage issue. Within the next one year we will be able to set up the infrastructure to provide water supply connections to the region."
Ashok Singhal further said, "As far as my knowledge, the previous project launched in 2021, that was undertaken by the Jal Board, continues to supply water to a lot of households. Those households that have a previous water supply connection will start to get water soon, while those households that do have a connection; we will provide new supply connections."
"The new project will ensure every household in this region gets water supply and that there is enough water to Kamakhya Temple for the daily requirements," added the minister.
Meanwhile, Ashok Singhal further informed that a pipeline will be brought from Sadilapur water project to the Kamakhya reservoir. This will help ensure water supply to the residents of Nilachal Hills.