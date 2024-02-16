Ashok Singhal Launches "Assam Urban Services" App for Citizens

In a bid to enhance the ease of living for the citizens, the Assam Government officially launched the updated version of the integrated web portal https://assamurban.in along with the "Assam Urban Services" app.
The app was launched by the Minister of Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday.
The Assam Urban Services app will be available for download on Google Play Store.
In a post on platform 'X', Ashok Singhal said, "The mobile app will enable citizens to access all services of all municipal bodies of Assam, including Guwahati Municipal Corporation, through their mobile phones. The portal, which has been updated with several new features, will consolidate all the information of the branch departments of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, as well as all the municipal bodies in the state and serve as a one-stop platform for the public to access departmental services online."
The salient features available in the app are business license; water connection, booking of theaters and playgrounds, film shooting; Traffic tracking, Public complaints, Details of schemes of departments and municipal bodies, OBPS, TDR and Cespool application.
The minister further urged all citizens to download the app to seamlessly avail of all municipal facilities.