Ashok Singhal Launches "Assam Urban Services" App for Citizens

The Assam Urban Services app will be available for download on Google Play Store.

In a post on platform 'X', Ashok Singhal said, "The mobile app will enable citizens to access all services of all municipal bodies of Assam, including Guwahati Municipal Corporation, through their mobile phones. The portal, which has been updated with several new features, will consolidate all the information of the branch departments of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, as well as all the municipal bodies in the state and serve as a one-stop platform for the public to access departmental services online."