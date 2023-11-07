Here’s What Ashok Singhal Says on Water Pipe Bursting Incidents

Amid the water pipe bursting incidents in Guwahati, Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal on Tuesday said that the water pipes are installed after hydrostatic testing (a type of test performed on pressure vessels to check for leaks).
The minister said, “The water pipes are installed only after hydrostatic testing, however, even after this, measures will be taken if the pipe bursts.”
Speaking on the repair works in Kharguli area where the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted pipe burst, Singhal informed that within two months the works will be completed.
Singhal further said, “The water supply has not been suspended for four to five in any part of the city as the Guwahati Jal Board has been supplying water regularly. I do not have any data of water not being supplied in any part of the city.”
The minister informed that 20 District Metering Areas (DMA) will be inaugurated within the month of November following which around 15,000 people of the city will get pure drinking water.
At present, around 15,000 people are receiving pure drinking water from the Guwahati Jal Board and the government is targeting provide water to 1.5 lakh people by 2024, the minister said.
Refuting the allegations of bribery, the minister stated that no one is charged with Rs. 8,000 in the name of installing water pipes.
Meanwhile, the minister spoke on Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the city. Singhal said, “At least 30-35 ITMS has been inaugurated in the city and 65 more will be installed shortly.”
He further said, “There might be complaints of discrepancy in one or two places but so far I haven’t seen malfunctioning of ITMS anywhere.”