Asomiya Pratidin Digital Presents Cash Prizes to Winners of Essay Writing Contest

The essay competition was held on the topic ‘Dharmiya Aru Sarbajanin Drishtire Durga Puja’.
Pratidin Bureau

After 10 days of the announcement, Asomiya Pratidin Digital on Saturday evening presented the cash prizes and certificates to the winners of the essay writing competition held last month.

The essay competition was held on the topic ‘Dharmiya Aru Sarbajanin Drishtire Durga Puja’ (Durga Puja from a Religious and Universal point of view) in which several students from classes 8 to 12 from different parts of the state were allowed to participate in the contest.

The cash prizes were presented to the winners during an event held at the Asomiya Pratidin office located in Guwahati’s Chandmari area in the presence of Sadin Pratidin Group Director Rishi Baruah and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, the Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Digital Desk Head, Prakash Mahanta informed that around 3,000 essays were received till the last date of submission among which three winners were selected. The essays were analysed by eminent educationists and litterateurs of Assam.

The following are the three winners of the contest:

1st winner - Pragyan Jyoti Bhuyan (Class-12) from Bahona College, Jorhat

2nd winner- Ankurita Devi (Class-8) from Gajanand Jalan Balika Vidyalaya, Golaghat

3rd winner- Dipyaman Kalita (Class-10) from Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati

The following cash prizes along with a certificate were provided to the winners this evening at Asomiya Pratidin Office:

  • Rs. 10,000 to the first winner

  • Rs. 5,000 to the second winner

  • Rs. 3,000 to the third winner

Sadin Pratidin Group

