Asomiya Pratidin Video Editor Sanjib Choudhury Passes Away

Sanjib Choudhury, a dedicated video editor at Asomiya Pratidin Digital desk has sadly passed away.
The senior member of the video editing team, Sanjib Choudhury, breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday.
Residing in Geetanagar, Choudhury was a mere 35 years old at the time of his demise. He had been grappling with liver issues over the past few days. Following a severe deterioration in his health on Friday, he was urgently admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.
Tragically, despite the valiant struggle, he succumbed to the challenges of life and entered the realm beyond on Saturday evening. His passing leaves behind grieving parents, a wife, and other family members.