Assam Assembly: Two Oppn MLAs Suspended During Discussion on Education Dept

Two opposition MLAs of the Assam Legislative Assembly were briefly suspended after they denied the Speaker's directives and continued to raise issues regarding irregularities in the education department.
The two MLAs who were suspended on Friday are Congress Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed and AIUDF MLA Ashraful Ahmed, reports said.
Sherman Ali Ahmed was reportedly suspended during a Calling Attention session when he highlighted “severe irregularities” in the recently held school evaluation system ‘Gunotsav’.
Ahmed found himself suspended after he slammed the state government and further alleged that a chowkidar had impersonated a school teacher at Mandia in Barpeta district.
Though Education Minister Ranoj Pegu replied to Ahmed’s queries, he was not happy with the response after which he continued to criticize th department and asked for accountability.
However, Speaker Biswajit Daimary repeatedly asked the opposition member to sit down as the minister already replied and there is no provision of supplementary questioning in Calling Attention.
When Ahmed did not obey the ruling and continued to raise objections to the minister’s reply, Daimary suspended the member.
AIUDF MLA Ashraful Ahmed on the other hand protested the Speaker’s order and asked why Ahmed has been suspended while he was raising a “very important” issue affecting the education system of the state.
“Who are you to argue with me? You are also suspended,” Daimary said.
House Marshals approached the seats of the two suspended MLAs who were escorted out of the hall.