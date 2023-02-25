Assam-based Annapurna Group Launches Energy Drink, Coffee Table Book

With the launch of ‘Sprint Fast’ on Saturday, Annapurna Group, the 300 crore fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) conglomerate in the Northeast India has now forayed into the carbonated energy drink segment.

“Aimed at the purposeful and fast growing youth segment, Sprint Fast will be served as an easy energy booster for them. A gulp of Sprint Fast will charge them up to go about their pursuits full steam,” a press statement by the Annapurna Group reads.

Priced at ₹ 20 per bottle of 250 ml, Sprint Fast comes in a pet bottle with pack graphics that capture the mood and aspirations of this core target group.

“Backed by the robust Annapurna Group distribution channel, Sprint Fast set to give the immediate competition a run for their money,” a statement added.

Speaking to the media, CMD Annapurna Group, Subir Ghosh said, “While our focus hitherto has been on delivering the freshest harvest to our household consumers always maintaining its purity and quality, Sprint Fast seeks to connect with the 65% of India’s population that is below the age of 35, often touted as the demographic dividend that is propelling India forward. Sprint Fast will be their propeller also propelling Annapurna Group to the next level of growth and build our franchise in the emerging segment.”

With a time-honoured legacy of 70 years, Annapurna Group continues to remain a relevant and popular brand in the Northeast, thanks to its unwavering promise of delivering the purest food products to its consumers.