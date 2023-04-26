Assam: BJP Files Complaint Against Congress' Rana Goswami

A complaint against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Rana Goswami was lodged at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, two separate complaints were lodged, first by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha and Assam state BJP unit.
According to information received, the complaint was registered over the comments made by Rana Goswami where he had said that women were not safe in the BJP.
Moreover, Rana Goswami had allegedly said that women in BJP had illicit relations with men outside of their marriage.
Addressing a press conference, Rana Goswami had allegedly said that this was accepted by a BJP legislator before, without taking any names.
This comes amid the turmoil in Congress over the allegations of harassment made by now suspended Woman President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta.
Angkita Dutta had alleged that Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata had continually harassed her over her gender. In a tweet she wrote, “IYC President Srinivas BV has continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them many times.”
Earlier on April 23, Dispur Police Station in Guwahati directed the national president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas B V to appear for questioning in connection with the harassment case filed by former woman president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta at the police station.
In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) asked Srinivas B V to appear for questioning on May 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am.
Sharing a copy of the notice on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today reacted to the allegations made by Indian National Congress MLA, Randeep Surjewala, saying that it was unfair to blame him for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers.
In the tweet, CM Sarma said, “The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. Please advise the accused to cooperate with the legal process.”