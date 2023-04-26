Assam: BJP Files Complaint Against Congress' Rana Goswami

A complaint against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Rana Goswami was lodged at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, two separate complaints were lodged, first by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha and Assam state BJP unit.

According to information received, the complaint was registered over the comments made by Rana Goswami where he had said that women were not safe in the BJP.

Moreover, Rana Goswami had allegedly said that women in BJP had illicit relations with men outside of their marriage.

Addressing a press conference, Rana Goswami had allegedly said that this was accepted by a BJP legislator before, without taking any names.