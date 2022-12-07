Assam Cabinet Meeting to be Held at Gandhi Mandap Today

The weekly Assam Cabinet meeting will be held at Gandhi Mandap in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held from 4 pm and the place has been decorated for the purpose.

On December 4, Chief Secretary PK Borthakur, GSCL MD Lakshmanan S, Kamrup (M) DC Pallav Gopal Jha and several officials from GMDA, GMC, PWD, City Police and various departments visited the place to take stock of preparation for today’s meeting.

Last month, the cabinet meeting was held in Cachar district where several developmental initiatives for Barak Valley were announced.

The cabinet also approved three more flyovers in Guwahati during their last meeting.