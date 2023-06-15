Assam Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Inside

Physical non-judicial stamps to be discontinued and digital stamping to beexpanded with notification of necessary rules governing digital stamping

Sale of physical non-judicial stamps from treasuries to be discontinued with effect from 1 July 2023.

Physical stamps purchased before 30 June 2023 by vendors and common people for legitimate transactions to be allowed till 30 September 2023.

Non-judicial physical stamps to be discontinued with effect from 1 October 2023, except in special unforeseen cases. In such cases, use of physical stamps may be allowed by District Registrar with prior permission from Superintendent of Stamps.

Rules governing digital stamping - Assam Digital Stamp (Payment of Duty by means of e-Stamping) Rules, 2023 - to be notified.

Existing stamp vendors with valid licences will be rehabilitated by converting their establishments into Citizen Service Centres, for which 1 lakh will be provided.