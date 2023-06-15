Assam Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Inside

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced reservation for OBC/MOBC (non creamy layer) in MBBS/BDS courses in medical colleges of Assam.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma informed of the several decisions taken as a part of the cabinet meeting held today. Among the key decisions were empowering autonomous councils to recruit retired executive engineers, medical care for sportspersons and discontinuation of physical non-judicial stamps.
At the end of the meeting, cabinet minister for health and family welfare, information technology and science and technology, Keshab Mahanta addressed the media about the decisions taken.
Here are the key decisions:
Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into 1st year MBBS/BDS courses) Rule, 2017 and subsequent Amendment Rules' to be amended in view of the increase in MBBS seats in Assam's Medical Colleges.
10% of total remaining MBBS seats after deduction of 15% All India Quota, Central Pool, North Eastern Council quota, Royal Govt of Bhutan quota seats to be reserved annually for NRI/NRI-sponsored students who have cleared NEET UG.
Increase reservation for 6 communities of OBC/MOBC category (Non Creamy Layer).
Reserve 10% EWS Quota for MBBS seats in 6 Medical Colleges - Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Tezpur and Barpeta.
Physical non-judicial stamps to be discontinued and digital stamping to beexpanded with notification of necessary rules governing digital stamping
Sale of physical non-judicial stamps from treasuries to be discontinued with effect from 1 July 2023.
Physical stamps purchased before 30 June 2023 by vendors and common people for legitimate transactions to be allowed till 30 September 2023.
Non-judicial physical stamps to be discontinued with effect from 1 October 2023, except in special unforeseen cases. In such cases, use of physical stamps may be allowed by District Registrar with prior permission from Superintendent of Stamps.
Rules governing digital stamping - Assam Digital Stamp (Payment of Duty by means of e-Stamping) Rules, 2023 - to be notified.
Existing stamp vendors with valid licences will be rehabilitated by converting their establishments into Citizen Service Centres, for which 1 lakh will be provided.
The decision to give a boost to digital stamping and ensure the State Government cuts down on costs by providing a faster and more transparent payment process via 100% Digital Stamping.
Approval to signing of an MoU with Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) for free specialised medical treatment to sportspersons sustaining sports injuries.
This will ensure specialised treatment of the injured sportspersons as well as their early rehabilitation and recovery to resume their sports career.
Amendment to Boiler Service Rules
The Assam Boiler Service (Class-1) Rules, 2000 to be amended to streamline administration and recruitment process into the Assam Boiler Service.
Compliance with Government of India's notification regarding BoilersService Rules.
Selection of the most suitable candidates for Assam Boiler Service.
Promotion of Inspectors of Boilers to Senior Inspector of Boilers by introducing a departmental exam.
Autonomous Councils to engage retired Executive Engineers to ensure timely formulation and implementation of schemes.
The Councils will engage a retired Executive Engineer or someone retiring from a higher rank from any State Government Department.
Such Executive Engineers to have the power to issue Technical Sanction and Acceptance of Tender for works related to the Council to the same extent and under the same terms & conditions as applicable to PWD Executive Engineers.
A Hydro-Informatics Unit to be created under the Water Resources Department and Externally Aided Project (EAP) wing of the Department to be strengthened with creation of 11 posts of Assistant Engineer.
The Hydro-Informatics Unit will be a scientific wing responsible for development & operationalisation of a flood forecasting system and inundation map library to support flood and erosion risk management. including expansion of 'end-to-end' early warning systems for riverine flood.
The EAP wing will be strengthened to facilitate implementation of EAPS like projects of World Bank (AIRBMP), ADB, etc.
ICDS Blocks to be reorganised to make them co-terminus with district boundaries of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and adjoining General Areas Districts together with Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), mini AWCs and Supervisors.
The ICDS projects of BTR Districts - Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri and General Areas Districts of Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup, Darrang and Sonitpur to be reorganised, along with AWCs, mini AWCs and Supervisors to ensure that each ICDS Project is located in one district only, either in BTR or General Areas district, both geographically and administratively.
Each ICDS project will be exclusively under one District, both geographically and administratively, with clear command and control.