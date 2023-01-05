Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone of New Raj Bhawan at Kharghuli

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stone of new official residence of Governor in Kharghuli on Thursday.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Governor Jagdish Mukhi and first lady Prem Mukhi.

The new Raj Bhawan will be built at the cost of Rs. 41.32 crores.

CM Sarma said that the new residence will be built within 18 months.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, "Attended the foundation stone laying for a new Raj Bhawan at Kharghuli in presence of Hon’ble Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi ji & First Lady Smt Prem Mukhi ji. To be built for ₹41.32 cr in 18 months, the new Raj Bhawan will be one of most beautiful governor houses in the country."