Assam CM Inaugurates Radiology Equipment at Guwahati Health City Hospital

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated second radiology equipment at Guwahati Health City Hospital on Saturday.

The CM was accompanied by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

According to sources, the Health City Hospital donated Rs. 5 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

During the inaugural ceremony, CM Sarma said, “This device will benefit cancer patients.”

He further said, “Many people have benefited from Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat. And government will provide Rs 5 lakh health insurance to families receiving free rice.”

“Many people will benefit if Bonmaro Transplant can be provided,” he added.

Speaking of three-day Chintan Sibir, CM Sarma said, “State government ministers, officers and employees will stay in Kaziranga for the next three days. Everyone will participate in Chintan Sibir to be held in Kaziranga.”