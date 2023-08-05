Assam CM Confers Karmashree Award to Six Officials on Lok Kalyan Divas
On the occasion of Lok Kalyan Divas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday honored the prestigious Karmashree Award to six officials for their Excellence in Public Administration at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
The recipients of the award are:
Pulak Mahanta and team for Amar Majuli Initiative
Anamika Tewari and team for Ease of Doing Business Initiative
Ranjit Kr. Buragohain for the initiative of Model Housing Colony under PMAY-G
Masanda Magdalin Pertin and team for Project Krishok Vardhan Initiative
Tejas Mariaswamy and team for the initiative of Promoting Eco-tourism in Borail Wildlife Sanctuary
Sumit Sattawan and team for the initiative of Rehabilitation of Municipal Solid waste at North Lakhimpur Municipal Board.
Karmashree Award is conferred annually to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary, exemplary and innovative work done by the officers of the state government.
Conferring the award on the 73rd death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, CM Sarma said, “Every year Karmashree Award is conferred to the officials to reward their extraordinary works. This will increase the efficiency among employees.”
Meanwhile, Lok Sewa Puraskar was awarded to ten Non-Gazetted employees to recognize their distinguished service. The following are the employees who were conferred with the award:
Haren Kumar Sarma, Upper Division Assistant, Directorate of Information and Public Relations
Kasmirie Chetia, Assistant Section Officer, Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department, Janata Bhawan
Gopal Talukdar, Sub Officer, Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services
Jintu Thakuria, Assistant Section Officer, Personnel (A) Department, Janata Bhawan
Sumanta Bordoloi, TRACER, Office of the Additional Chief Engineer (P&R), Irrigation
Surendra Sarma, Roneo Machine Operator (RMO), Home (A) Department, Janata Bhawan
Muktinath Ray, Assistant Section Officer, Border Protection & Development Department, Janata Bhawan
Hedayat Ullah, Assistant Section Officer, Welfare of Minorities and Development Department, Janata Bhawan
Raju Kumar Basumatary, Assistant Section Officer, Agriculture Department, Janata Bhawan
Mrinal Patowary, MTS, General Administration Department, Janata Bhawan
It may be mentioned that Lok Kalyan Divas is observed every year on August 5 to mark the death anniversary of the first chief minister of Assam Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi.