Assam CM Takes Stock of Arrangements Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit

CM Sarma also visited the venue at Khanapara to take stock of preparations for the appointment letter distribution ceremony. Strict security arrangements have also been made in Guwahati ahead of the Home Minister's visit.

It may be noted that Amit Shah will embark on his visit to Assam and will be participating in a significant programme on May 25 (Thursday) in Guwahati where the state government is planning to distribute 45,000 appointment letters to recently recruited youths across various government departments. As per sources, the ceremony will be held for around two hours. The recruited youths can also bring along their parents to the programme.