Assam CM Takes Stock of Arrangements Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday chaired a crucial meeting to review and discuss the arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Assam cabinet ministers and other top officials were part of the meeting held in Guwahati's Janata Bhawan.
CM Sarma also visited the venue at Khanapara to take stock of preparations for the appointment letter distribution ceremony. Strict security arrangements have also been made in Guwahati ahead of the Home Minister's visit.
It may be noted that Amit Shah will embark on his visit to Assam and will be participating in a significant programme on May 25 (Thursday) in Guwahati where the state government is planning to distribute 45,000 appointment letters to recently recruited youths across various government departments. As per sources, the ceremony will be held for around two hours. The recruited youths can also bring along their parents to the programme.
Speaking to media persons, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Amit Shah ji will attend two programmes in Guwahati tomorrow. He will first lay the foundation stone of National Forensic Science University at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra and then he will start the temporary campus of the University which will be located in Guwahati Medical College.”
CM Sarma further said that the state government will release an app for Assam Police where FIR can be filed electronically in certain crimes like violence against women, murder etc.
Speaking about the distribution of appointment letters to 45,000 unemployed youths, the Assam chief minister said, “All these youths have been selected through a process based on meritocracy and they will get regular government jobs under the Assam government. Earlier we had issued appointment letters for almost 42,000 youths. So this will be around 88,000 out of the 1 lakh jobs that we promised. In the month of July, we are going to start the interview process for another 22,000 government jobs.”
On the other hand, Kamrup (metropolitan) deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Tuesday issued an order declaring a ‘No drone fly zone’ ahead of Amit Shah’s visit. A ‘no drone fly zone’ order was declared for two days, that is, May 24 and May 25. According to the order, the restrictions will be applicable across the Kamrup (metropolitan) district.