Assam CM to Inaugurate Botanical Garden in Guwahati on Oct 1

The newly developed Botanical Garden in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar area will be inaugurated on October 1. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.
Posting a spectacular video of the newly developed botanical garden built on the Old Jail premises, CM Sarma captioned, "Tomorrow afternoon, I will be dedicating this beautiful botanical gardern, on the Old Jail premises, to the people of Guwahati. We are on a mission to make our cities greener and cleaner."
It may be mentioned that on August 17, 2021, CM Sarma laid the foundation stone of the botanical garden in Guwahati to be developed.
On the occasion, CM Sarma had planted saplings of 'Rudraksh'.
"The proposed Botanical Garden has been designed in such a way that it will provide much needed open space for people to breathe fresh air in the heart of the city," the CM press release had stated.
The project aimed at developing the garden with recreational activities for morning and evening walkers, meandering walkways, lotus ponds and amenities such as eateries, stated the report.