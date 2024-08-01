Assam College Principals' Council celebrates Diamond Jubilee this year

Formed in 1964 by some of Assam's greatest personalities of the time, Paragdhar Chaliha and Giridhar Sharma at Arya Vidyapeeth College, the 'Assam College Principals' Council' celebrates its Diamond Jubilee this year.
The 38th biennial session along with the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Assam College Principals' Council will be held in the second half of November at S.B. Deorah College in Guwahati.
The two-day session will be held under the initiative of S.B. Deorah College in collaboration with other colleges in the city and will be attended by principals of hundreds of colleges from different parts of Assam
On the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee and the biennial session, educational seminars, special lectures, competitions among students etc. will be held, said Dr Dharmendra Nath, principal of S.B. Deorah College.
The Chief Minister of Assam, the Education Minister and the new Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University will be invited to the open discussion session to be held on the occasion.
Ahead of the main conference, the Mandal committees have been urged to organize their own sessions by the council's President Dr Somarjyoti Mahanta and Secretary Dr Ranjan Kalita.