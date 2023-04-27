Assam Congress Felicitates Jayanta Baruah For ‘Hemkosh’ Guinness Seal

Following the news of Braille version of Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ etching its name in the Guinness World Records, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah and other party leaders visited Sadin-Pratidin owner Jayanta Baruah’s residence on Thursday to felicitate him.
Bhupen Borah was accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jitendra Singh, Naba Talukdar, Prithviraj Sathe and Manoj Kalita to visit Baruah’s residence to congratulate him for the Braille version of the Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ receiving the prestigious world records as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary.
Sharing few photos of their meeting with Baruah, Bhupen Borah captioned, “Hemkosh Braille Dictionary has been acknowledged as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary by none other than the Guinness World Records. I along with Sri @JitendraSAIwarji & Sri @PrithvirajS_INC ji met Sri Jayanta Barua ji felicitated him bringing us this great honour.”
It may be mentioned that South-East Asia’s first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh" officially etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary on April 24.
It was the first Assamese dictionary, edited by late Hemchandra Baruah in the 19th century. After more than 125 years, the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ was conceptualized and published by the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Sadin-Pratidin Owner, Jayanta Baruah.
The first Assamese language dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’, was compiled by Late Hemchandra Baruah in the later part of the 19th century, and was published four years later after his demise. The subsequent editions, of the dictionary, were published by the next generations of his family, particularly from the fourth edition to the 14th edition, was compiled and edited by Hemkosh Pran Debananda Baruah, the father of Mr. Jayanta Baruah, who currently owns the media conglomerate of Assam, 'Pratidin Media Network'.
In a bid to continue the ‘Hemkosh’ legacy, Shri Jayanta Baruah as the grandson of Late Hemchandra Baruah, conceptualized, and published the Braille edition of ‘Hemkosh’. This edition of ‘Hemkosh’ comprises of approximately 10,000 pages comprising more than 15 volumes.