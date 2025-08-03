Assam Congress to Kick Off Statewide Inclusive Development Campaign in August

The Congress party has launched an aggressive political counteroffensive against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam, accusing it of authoritarianism, corruption, and large-scale injustices against indigenous and minority communities. The party declared that under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi, it is preparing to form the next state government in 2026.

This renewed political push came after a day-long extended executive meeting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), held at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Guwahati on Sunday. The meeting saw the participation of over 350 Congress leaders and workers, including community representatives from across the state.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi issued a scathing indictment of the BJP regime in Assam, stating that the people of the state are "fed up with misrule" and "yearning for change". He alleged that every citizen in the country, including women and children, now bears a debt burden of ₹50,000, holding the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Assam responsible for economic instability and social unrest.

"Unlike the loot and injustice under the Himanta Biswa Sarma regime, Congress is preparing to bring a new government based on progressive land policies and economic development," Gogoi said.

Massive Anti-Corruption Campaign from September

Gogoi announced that the Congress will launch a statewide campaign in September to expose and protest against what it calls the "massive corruption" under Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "This campaign will shake the state and rob BJP leaders of their sleep," he asserted.



Economic and Political Resolutions Adopted

The meeting culminated in the adoption of several key economic and political resolutions. These included comprehensive plans to revive the state’s economy, generate employment, provide equitable development, and ensure justice for Assam’s marginalized communities. Gogoi said the party is committed to protecting the rights of indigenous people and will take policy decisions to safeguard their land and resources.

He accused the BJP-led government of targeting linguistic and religious minorities and conducting inhumane eviction drives in the name of development. “Bodos, Tiwas, Karbis, Rabhas, Misings, and other indigenous groups have been forcibly evicted in violation of court orders,” he said.

Land Redistribution Promised

The Congress President also made a bold electoral promise—if voted to power in 2026, the first Cabinet decision of the Congress government will be to redistribute land allegedly acquired illegally by the current CM and ministers back to the poor.

Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day

As part of its build-up to the 2026 elections, the Congress will organize Tiranga Yatras across districts and blocks of Assam on August 15 to "reignite the spirit of the Constitution and national unity."

Growing Support Base

More than 200 members from Bodo, Karbi, Rabha, and tea garden communities formally joined the Congress during the event, signaling a strategic consolidation of marginalized voices under the party’s banner.

AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, who attended the meeting, said the people of Assam now "seek liberation from the BJP’s authoritarian and corrupt governance."

He said, "The people of Assam now seek change through elections. They are yearning to be freed from the misrule of Himanta Biswa Sarma, which has become synonymous with authoritarianism and corruption. Today, not just in Assam but across the nation, every citizen, including children and women, bears a debt burden of ₹50,000 per head. To rescue the country from this unstable economic condition, people are demanding change—and in Assam too, the Congress, under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi, is preparing to form the next government by defeating Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2026."

The extended executive meet was attended by top party leaders, including Prithviraj Sathe, Manoj Chauhan, Vikas Upadhyay, Debabrata Saikia, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Bora, Ripun Bora, and working presidents Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar. District Congress Presidents from all 35 districts of Assam, former MPs, and leaders of the Mahila Congress, Seva Dal, Youth Congress, and NSUI were also present.

