Guwahati: Couple Jumps from Saraighat Bridge; Search Ops Underway

A young couple is suspected to have jumped into the Brahmaputra River on Monday morning from the Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati. The incident occurred on the Maligaon–Saraighat stretch of the bridge.

According to initial information, the couple had reportedly arrived on the bridge from the Jalukbari side. Witnesses at the scene said the young woman first took the extreme step and jumped from the bridge into the river. Moments later, the young man, who was believed to be accompanying her, also leapt into the Brahmaputra after seeing her fall.

The passersby immediately alerted the police. A team from Jalukbari Police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and began preliminary inquiries.

After the incident, the police informed rescue agencies, and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the river police were deployed to the location. The rescue personnel launched a search operation in the Brahmaputra River to trace the couple.

The search has been continuing along the river stretch near the Saraighat Bridge, but as of now, neither of the two individuals has been located. identities of the young man and woman remain unknown so far.