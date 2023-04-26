Assam Down Town University Celebrates World IPR Day

Guwahati News

The Assam downtown University on Wednesday celebrated the World Intellectual Property (IPR) Day.
The Assam Down Town University on Wednesday celebrated the World Intellectual Property (IPR) Day by inaugurating the ‘Wall of Innovation’ in B block and holding talks by eminent experts.

The Wall of Innovation is a testimony of product-based research showcasing the patents obtained and was inaugurated by Dr. Jaideep Baruah, Director, ASTEC, Dr. Bandana Dutta, Dean of Studies, AdtU and Prof Pranvir Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, AdtU inaugurated the Wall of Innovation, which included all the patents obtained by the university, showcasing the diverse and groundbreaking product-based research conducted.

