Special Revision Ends; Assam Final Voter List Records 2.49 Crore Voters

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, has published the final electoral roll for Assam’s 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies following Special Revision (SR) of voters on February 10 (Tuesday), concluding a comprehensive revision exercise launched in November 2025. The updated final voter list, ahead of the upcoming Assam assembly elections, records a total of 2,49,58,139 voters, marking a 0.97 per cent decrease compared to the draft electoral roll.

The Special Revision was initiated as per the Election Commission of India’s instructions dated November 17, 2025. A state-wide door-to-door verification drive was conducted from November 22 to December 20 last year.

The consolidated draft electoral roll was published on December 27. Claims and objections were invited between December 27 and January 22. After the disposal of claims and objections, the final electoral roll was officially published on February 10, 2026.

Door-To-Door Verification Findings

During the pre-revision phase, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) ensured 100 per cent voter coverage and conducted household visits across 61,03,103 families to verify records.

The exercise identified several key discrepancies to improve the accuracy of the electoral roll. A total of 4,78,992 deceased voters were identified, along with 5,23,680 shifted voters and 53,619 cases of multiple entries. Additionally, 6,27,696 individuals above 18 years of age were found to be unregistered in the voter list, while 1,46,342 potential voters aged 17 years were identified for future enrolment.

Claims And Objections

Between December 27, 2025 and February 4, 2026, a total of 35,94,983 forms were received under various categories. Under Form 6 (inclusion of names), 7,60,513 applications were received. Of these, 5,86,146 were accepted, 1,40,908 rejected, and 33,459 remained pending.

For Form 7 (objections and deletions), 12,97,796 forms were submitted. Out of these, 10,63,647 were accepted, 1,90,613 rejected, and 43,536 were pending. Under Form 8 (corrections and transpositions), 15,36,674 applications were received. Among them, 13,46,726 were accepted, 1,32,167 rejected, and 57,781 remained pending.

Overall, 29,96,519 applications were accepted, 4,63,688 rejected, and 1,34,776 were pending out of the total forms received.

Draft Vs Final Electoral Roll

A comparative analysis of the draft and final electoral rolls shows that the total voter count declined from 2,52,01,624 in the draft roll to 2,49,58,139 in the final roll, a reduction of 2,43,485 voters, representing a 0.97 per cent decrease.

The number of male voters fell from 1,25,72,583 to 1,24,82,213, while female voters decreased from 1,26,28,662 to 1,24,75,583. The number of third gender voters declined from 379 to 343. Service voters saw a marginal drop from 63,314 to 63,269.

However, the number of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters increased from 2,02,433 to 2,03,709. A significant rise was recorded in young voters aged 18-19 years, which increased from 2,45,084 in the draft roll to 5,75,258 in the final roll. In contrast, senior citizens aged 85 years and above declined from 1,36,546 to 1,04,238.

Constituency And Polling Station Highlights

Lakhimpur (LAC 51) has the highest number of voters at 3,15,284, while Amri (ST) (LAC 112) has the lowest at 1,00,097 voters. In terms of polling stations, Mankachar (LAC 11) has the highest number at 402, whereas Dhekiajuli (LAC 2) has the lowest with 146 polling stations.

Appeal Mechanism

The Election Commission has provided an appeal mechanism for grievances arising from the revision process. Any decision taken by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) can be appealed before the District Magistrate within 15 days. A second appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) within 30 days.