Assam Govt Launches ‘ASTC City Cab’ Service

The Assam Government has launched it’s new app-based cab service named ‘ASTC City Cab’. The app was launched by the Minister of Transport, Excise & Fisheries of Assam, Parimal Suklabaidya in Guwahati.
The app has been introduced under a special initiative of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and has been made available to the people of Guwahati.
As per information, travelers will be benefitted to a large extend through the help of this app.
As many as 50,000 cabs will be employed under this cab service, sources said. The service will also benefit the drivers as they will not have to pay any commission for each ride to the app except Rs. 12.50 per day.
As per sources, the services of this app will spread till the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI).
The cab service will also offer long-distance transportation catering to the convenience and safety of the passengers.
Adding to this, they also promise zero trip cancellation by drivers, safety measures like Panic Button for emergencies, Hotline Button for Airport trips and an AI Chatbot Helpdesk for queries.
Drivers, on the other hand, will be able to register on the app from today itself. Meanwhile, customers will also be able to download the app after the trail of one month.