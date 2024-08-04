"Assam Govt Only Focused on Three Policies": Bhupen Borah

APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Assam led by Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that they are focused on just three policies.
Bhupen Borah's remarks come during an event where over 100 youths joined the Congress party at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Sunday.
The APCC Chief said, “The government currently is focused on only three policies. The first is dividing Hindus and Muslims, providing benefits to beneficiaries and the third is to conduct 'bhumi pujan' so that that Assam turns No 5 in terms of development among all Indian states.”
Borah expressed concern about the state government's handling of the economy, stating, "What the Assam government has done to save the economy is really worrying. The government took loans and is now in debt of crores of rupees. They have increased the price of medicines, increased electricity bills, and sold tea gardens. But wherever the Chief Minister is, it must be live on TV."
The APCC Chief further emphasized the importance of youth involvement in politics, stating that a party becomes stronger when young people join.
"Today, 100 young individuals have joined our party. We must welcome and support them with affection, as it helps us grow and strengthen our party," he added.