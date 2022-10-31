Assam Govt Provides Financial Aid to Surrendered Militants

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed financial aid to members of surrendered militant groups at a function held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati on Monday.

The individuals of the surrendered groups were allotted Rs 1,50,000 each as rehabilitation package.

Surrendered cadres of the United Gorkha People’s Organisation (UGPO), Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA), Kuki National Liberation Army, Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) and United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) members were provided financial assistance.

127 surrendered UGPO cadres, 74 surrendered TLA cadres, 38 surrendered KNLA cadres, 35 surrendered ULFA cadres and 11 surrendered DNLA cadres received the aid.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Sarma said, “Most of the militant organizations, excluding ULFA have surrendered their arms and returned back to the mainstream. I am sure we will be able to precede the peace negotiations with the ULFA.”

“Peace can be restored only through talks, and not through violence and bloodshed. I urge Paresh Baruah to hold negotiations for peace in the state,” he further said.

CM Sarma also assured that more than 6000 surrendered members will be given recruitment with one and half years.

"TLA which was formed in 2014 is still active in parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Kamrup districts. UGPO was active in Kokrajhar and Biswanath districts. Some militants keep arms even after surrendering as they feel the need might arise in the future. I request the members not to hide arms," CM further said.