Assam: Hidden Camera Found in Girls’ Hostel Bathroom in Guwahati

A hidden camera was allegedly recovered from inside a bathroom at a girls’ hostel in Guwahati, triggering panic and serious concerns over student safety and privacy.

The shocking incident took place at the Guwahati campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) located in Jalukbari. According to initial information, the device was found concealed inside a soap packet kept in the bathroom.

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning, around 9 am, when a hostel resident reportedly noticed something unusual while opening the soap packet. On closer inspection, a small hidden camera was discovered installed inside it. The student immediately informed the hostel authorities.

Preliminary examination of the device reportedly revealed that it had recorded footage for nearly five days. The presence of stored visuals has further intensified anxiety among students staying in the hostel.

A forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence and examine the device. Police have also launched an investigation to identify who installed the hidden camera inside the bathroom and how it was placed without being noticed.

The incident has sparked outrage and fear among students, with many questioning how such a serious breach of privacy could occur inside a residential campus facility. Concerns are being raised about security arrangements and monitoring mechanisms within the hostel premises.

Police officials are currently probing all possible angles, including whether the act was carried out by an insider or an outsider. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from the campus and questioning relevant staff and students as part of the investigation.

