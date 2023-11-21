Assam Minister Ashok Singhal Holds Crucial Meet, Discusses Flood Free Guwahati

Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday sat for an important meeting to discuss on measures to rid Guwahati of the perennial problem of flooding ahead of the next monsoons.
According to information received, the meeting today was held at the Janata Bhawan, that is, the Assam secretariat at Dispur in Guwahati. The meeting was attended by top officials of the public works department (PWD), Railway department, APDCL, and the district commissioner's office.
As per reports, the Railway department informed that there are many drains in the railways which are either broken or blocked. These are also a cause of lot of floods. Those drains will be cleaned by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation from now on, it was decided during the meeting.
Meanwhile, discussions were also held with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). During the discussions, it was decided that there are several redundant electricity poles across the city which will be shifted to the required areas.
Discussions were also held with the PWD department on several important issues, informed the Assam cabinet minister.
Ashok Singhal further said, "The thing about integrated traffic signal is that our department is responsible for the installation of traffic signals. If there is no patrolling and if any one of the traffic lights is not functional, we should be informed by the concerned department."
"Apart from the Ganeshguri flyover, we are also planning on using up the space below Bhangagarh flyover for parking," he said.
Furthermore, Ashok Singhal talked about the ongoing festival at Deepor Beel in Guwahati. He said, "We are very happy to witness the festival at Deepor Beel. In the coming times, we will work towards beautification of Deepor Beel."
Speaking further he said, "The third phase of work under the Jal Jeevan Mission is underway in full swing. Work is also underway to cover Guwahati city with 21,000 CCTV cameras."