Assam: Nearly 100 Vultures Found Dead Near Guwahati

These vultures, many of whom are critical, were found at Milanpur under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup district of Assam on Thursday evening.

As per reports, the vultures fed on pesticide-laced goat carcass leading to their deaths.

While 97 vultures have been confirmed dead, 12 of them and one eagle are being treated.

Dimpi Bora, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Kamrup West Forest Division, said that for the first time, she saw that nearly 100 vultures died at a time.

"We have found some bones of goat nearby the carcasses of the vultures. We have suspected that the vultures died after eating the poisonous goat carcass. But the cause of death will come out in the post-mortem report. It is a big offence against the person who mixed poison in the goat carcass and we will arrest that person," Bora said.

"A similar incident also happened earlier in this area, but this time a large number of vultures died. So we will try to aware the locals so that such incidents will not happen again," she added.

Meanwhile, the carcasses have been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact reason of the death of the vultures.