Assam Police Bust Job Scam, Arrest One for Defrauding 5 Youths

Dispur Police on Tuesday arrested an individual for allegedly masterminding a job scam that defrauded five unsuspecting youths.
The arrested fraudster identified as Lohit Das, a physical instructor from Dibrugarh, was found to be issuing fake appointment letters for positions at the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare.
According to reports, Das lured his victims with promises of government jobs, extracting a total of Rs 30 lakh from them in the process. Each victim received fraudulent appointment letters, leading them to believe they had secured legitimate employment.
Das, who has already been suspended from his role, was apprehended following a detailed investigation by city police.
Further investigations are underway to uncover any additional accomplices or connections involved in this deceptive scheme.