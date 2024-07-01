Assam Pradesh Youth Congress General Secretary Detained for Alleged Abduction

The General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress has been detained by Guwahati police on charges of allegedly abducting a young woman under the guise of a romantic relationship.
The detainee has been identified as Shamim Sarkar.
The incident unfolded in Chapar, Dhubri district, where the girl was reportedly rescued following her family's complaint.
According to the family, Shamim Sarkar had allegedly planned the abduction under the pretense of a love affair. The police apprehended him last night in connection with the case. Additionally, accusations of financial misappropriation have surfaced against him. It is alleged that Shamim Sarkar collected large sums of money from job seekers, promising them employment opportunities.
Previously, Shamim Sarkar had been publicly accused by women for similar financial improprieties. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into these allegations.
Meanwhile, a police source informed that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the truth behind the allegations of abduction and financial misconduct against Shamim Sarkar.