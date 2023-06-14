Assam Procures 1.16 Lakh Sexed Sorted Semen To Boost Dairy Industry

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the government has procured 1.16 lakh sexed sorted semen in a bid to increase female calf population to boost the dairy industry.
The state government has set an ambitious target to increase milk production manifold pursuing the models of states like Gujarat, said CM Sarma.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have set an ambitious target to increase our milk production manifold - pursuing the models of states like Gujarat. Expanding the animal-based economy will catapult Assam into India's top 5 states. Dedicated many welfare projects towards achieving this goal. An organization like Amul was due to the white revolution. Milk production in Assam has to be increased manifold and to fulfil the target, our government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk to the milk farmers."
"We have procured 1.16 lakh sexed sorted semen through the state's funds to increase female calf population and boost dairy production," he added.
The Assam CM further said that under the Mukhyamantri Swa Niyojan Yojana, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to two lakh youths of Assam.
He said, "We have decided to give special emphasis on animal husbandry and livestock, dairy production and fisheries to improve the economy of the state and also special focus in modernization and infrastructure development of the veterinary sector."
It may be noted that CM Sarma flagged off 181 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs), distributed sexed-sorted semen and inaugurated Regional Artificial Insemination Training (RAIT) Institute and Cold Storage during a programme held in Guwahati.
He also mentioned that with the help of science, we can now determine the sex of a newborn calf through the process of artificial insemination.
The event was attended by state agriculture minister Atul Bora, ALPCO chairman Manoj Saikia, MP Queen Oja and senior government officials.