Assam School Upgradation Drive: 67 New Schools Inaugurated, 61 More Planned

The Assam government on Monday took a major step forward in its education reform programme with the inauguration of 67 newly built school buildings and the laying of foundation stones for over 60 more schools across the state, reinforcing its goal of upgrading all schools by 2030.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who inaugurated the projects, said the state has moved beyond a time when renovating a single school was considered a milestone. He said Assam is now executing education infrastructure projects on a much larger scale, with a plan to modernise 1,300 schools by equipping them with improved buildings, laboratories and essential facilities.

Under the initiative, foundation stones were laid for 61 schools across Assam, while another 62 school projects were announced during a programme held in Sonapur. The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for Nirmali Girls’ Higher Secondary School under the Rural Inter-Village Development Scheme, aimed at strengthening education infrastructure in rural areas.

The large-scale school upgradation programme involves an investment of around Rs 765 crore and is designed to create modern, student-friendly learning environments. The newly inaugurated and upcoming schools will feature upgraded classrooms, laboratories and other amenities to support comprehensive education.

Sarma said the initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of building a 'Viksit Assam' under the Atal Avichal Agragami Assam framework. He added that providing quality learning platforms is essential to help students grow, innovate and contribute to the state’s long-term development.

Officials described the initiative as a landmark moment for Assam’s education sector, noting that the scale of implementation reflects a shift towards systemic and statewide transformation rather than isolated infrastructure upgrades.