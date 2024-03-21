Guwahati News

Assam STF Nabs Three Peddlers In Guwahati

The STF team, executing the raid, seized 48 vials containing suspected heroin, totaling approximately 68.5 grams.
Pratidin Bureau

In a significant crackdown, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam police successfully arrested three individuals involved in drug peddling in Guwahati. Identified as Rahim Ali, Pranjit Prasad (18 years old), and Krishna Das (19 years old), the apprehension followed a raid based on credible intelligence.

According to Pranab Jyoti Goswami, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police, the operation unfolded at the 10th mile, Jorabat, under Basistha police station jurisdiction on Thursday. The STF team, executing the raid, seized 48 vials containing suspected heroin, totaling approximately 68.5 grams.

Additionally, they confiscated a mobile phone, Rs 1230 in cash, and a scooty believed to be linked with the illegal activities.

"The arrested individuals are known habitual drug peddlers, and their apprehension marks a significant success in our ongoing efforts to curb narcotics trafficking," stated the CPRO.

The necessary legal formalities have been completed, and the investigation is currently underway to unearth further details.

'Will Eradicate Terrorism,' Says Assam CM After Top ISIS Leaders Nabbed In Dhubri
Assam police
Drugs seized

