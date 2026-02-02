Swagat Satirtha Portal Launched; Assam CM Says Mutual Transfers to be Completed by March 31

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that all mutual transfers of Grade III and Grade IV employees will be completed by the end of March, and from April 1, they will have to join their respective duties at new locations.

Sarma was speaking at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati today, where he launched the Swagat Satirtha Portal 2.0 to facilitate mutual transfers of Grade III and Grade IV employees of the Assam government. The portal is aimed at building upon the success of its 1.0 version, which approved 4,502 applications benefitting 9,004 employees across 32 departments.

The chief minister, addressing a gathering, said, “The upgraded portal will strengthen transparency and accountability and streamline the process of mutual transfers. Those availing the service will be able to mention five districts of their choice. The portal is live from February 2 (today).”

He said, “All transfers will be completed by March 31, and the employees will have to join at their respective workplaces at new locations starting April 1,” while appealing to the employees to submit their applications within 15 days.

Not For Previous Availers

Meanwhile, Sarma mentioned that those who had availed mutual transfers through the Swagat Satirtha 1.0 portal will not be given the opportunity to again apply through the 2.0 version. He said, “All departmental works have to be completed by March 7. Those who had availed the benefit of mutual transfers before will not be able to apply through the 2.0 portal.”